Hijacked buildings are known to be occupied illegally mostly by homeless people. The Johannesburg fire last week caused a stir because the building was hijacked by unknown people who were demanding rent from the people occupying the building.

The South African government saw the fire as a wake up call to evict people staying in these hijacked buildings because they are deemed unsafe and not habitable.

However, the eviction process is not going to be easy because there are certain laws and procedures that need to be followed.

BELOW: Infographic explaining the Land Act of 1998 and the rights that the occupiers have.

ILLEGAL EVICTION FROM UNLAWFUL OCCUPATION OF LAND ACT. 1998 by SABC Digital News