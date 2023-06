Recent statistics show that over 150 000 young South African girls became pregnant during the fiscal year 2022/2023. These figures include the termination of pregnancies that have been recorded in various healthcare facilities around the country.

KwaZulu-Natal is the most affected province by adolescent/teenage pregnancy, followed by Gauteng and other provinces such as, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape.

Below is an infographic that illustrates the adolescent pregnancy crisis in South Africa: