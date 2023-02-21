Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana’s budget expenditure totaled R2.16 Trillion with learning and culture getting almost a quarter of the pie.

Social Development received the second biggest stake of the budget, with R364.4 Billion looking to cater for old age and child grants, the like.

In 2023/24, the country is facing a serious electricity crisis and high unemployment numbers, Godongwana will have his work cut out on Wednesday when he delivers his budget speech as country is still recovering from the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INFOGRAPHIC: 2022/23 Budget Expenditure

