The eThekwini Metro says they have recorded an influx of visitors despite some of the city’s popular beaches remaining closed.

The City, which has faced criticism over the handling of the beach closure and high E. coli levels, says more than 700 000 people visited beaches and the beachfront since the start of the holiday season on the 5th of December.

Earlier the hospitality industry feared cancellation of bookings by holiday-makers after beaches were closed due to high E.coli bacteria levels.

Damaged Infrastructure

Due to damage to pump stations caused by the floods, raw sewage has contaminated rivers and beaches. The Metro says significant progress has been made with repairs to four sewer pump stations in the city, which include Kingsway2, Blue Lagoon, Laguna and Amanzimtoti.

VIDEO: Outcry over sewerage spillage into Durban Beaches:

However, the City says repairs at the Ohlange Pump station are ongoing, which has led to the closure of the Umhlanga beaches, the popular holiday resort, north of Durban.

The City says other popular beaches in Durban which are open, are North, Point, Ushaka, and Addington. Umdloti on the north coast has also been given the green light.

The City says South Beach paddling pools have been opened, along with 25 swimming pools in the City.

Some of the popular beaches that remain closed in the south of Durban, include Umgababa, Winkelspruit and Brighton. The metro says it is working with an independent organisation to test beach water jointly.

The eThekwini municipality has also beefed up security ahead of the festive season. 200 additional metro police recruits have been deployed to assist during the festive season.