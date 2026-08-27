Influence of money compromising ANC’s character: Dlamini-Zuma

African National Congress National Executive Committee member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the influence of money in the party’s internal elections is threatening its very character.

This follows ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula’s legal action over remarks she made about the use of money in the party’s electoral processes.

Dlamini-Zuma says she was served with court papers on the 21st of August, and her lawyers filed a notice of intention to oppose the matter.

She says she stands by her statements and the substance of her argument, but will not debate the merits of the case publicly.

In a statement, Dlamini-Zuma further adds the issue cannot be resolved through litigation and warns that the party must confront the problem as “it is killing the ANC.”

VIDEO | Mbalula denies vote-buying claims: