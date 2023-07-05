South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago says inflation impacts the poor the most.

Kganyago was speaking at the “Talk to the SARB” Forum in Soweto, South of Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

The governor says due to the COVID-19 shocks, the country slipped into a recession.

This meant that supply couldn’t meet demand, which led to increases in the prices of food, fuel amongst others.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted our lives and thus contributed to economic volatility and hardship globally. South Africa was no exception and that our economy slipped into a recession as a result of the COVID-19 air shock,” adds Kganyago.

