The organisers of the creative and cultural Industry show, FAME Week Africa, taking place in Cape Town this week, will have a strong business focus to grow the sector that was hard hit by COVID-19 over the past two years.

Hundreds of international delegates and global industry professionals are expected to converge in the Mother City from Wednesday for the event that involves the film, television, animation, music and technology sectors.

According to a UNESCO publication the African film industry alone has the potential to create 20 million jobs and generate US$20 billion annually in revenue for the continent.

The three-day event boasts dozens of business meetings, market places, conference sessions, talks, workshops, networking, exhibitions, screenings and performances.

