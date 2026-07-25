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Indunas call for solutions to violence, substance abuse in Gauteng

  • Indunas working with government set to restore order in Gauteng hostels
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  • @GDCogta
Thabiso Radebe

Indunas in Gauteng have raised concerns about assassinations in the taxi industry, killings at taverns and youth deaths due to substance abuse.

The Indunas were part of a cleansing ceremony at Buyafuthi, hostel in Ekurhuleni.

The ritual is part of a broader social cohesion and crime prevention initiative intended to restore the values of ubuntu, reconciliation and mutual respect among hostel dwellers.

Gauteng Induna, Mdeni Mdletshe says they also seek to reclaim hostels as safe places to live by fostering stronger partnerships between government, communities and hostel dwellers.

“We are trying to unite the people of South Africa and are very concerned about the number of people dying in our societies. There is also the issue of illegal mining, taxi and tavern killings as well as drugs that have taken over the lives of our young people and that is why we have called on traditional leaders to talk to their people in hostels.”

 

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