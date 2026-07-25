Indunas call for solutions to violence, substance abuse in Gauteng

Indunas in Gauteng have raised concerns about assassinations in the taxi industry, killings at taverns and youth deaths due to substance abuse.
The Indunas were part of a cleansing ceremony at Buyafuthi, hostel in Ekurhuleni.
#TraditionalAffairs The @GautengProvince Premier @Lesufi and @GDCoGTA and @GPDID MEC @JacobMamaboloSA have arrived at Buyakhulu Hostel in Katlehong for the cleansing ceremony organized by @GautengProvince with traditional leadership in the province pic.twitter.com/K8GVbvQxCg
— CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) July 25, 2026
The ritual is part of a broader social cohesion and crime prevention initiative intended to restore the values of ubuntu, reconciliation and mutual respect among hostel dwellers.
Gauteng Induna, Mdeni Mdletshe says they also seek to reclaim hostels as safe places to live by fostering stronger partnerships between government, communities and hostel dwellers.
“We are trying to unite the people of South Africa and are very concerned about the number of people dying in our societies. There is also the issue of illegal mining, taxi and tavern killings as well as drugs that have taken over the lives of our young people and that is why we have called on traditional leaders to talk to their people in hostels.”
The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi and Kwazulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli are hosting a large-scale hostel cleansing ceremony and social cohesion at Buyafuthi hotel in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg. The ceremony comes after a series of engagements between the two… pic.twitter.com/4ovgUv1fKy
— SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026