The State Capture Commission says at least 11 people have submitted requests to review its report, with former spy chief Arthur Fraser filing his earlier on Wednesday.

Others include African National Congress’ National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, former Eskom Acting Executive Matshela Koko, former Gupta associate Salim Essa and former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Michael Mabuyakhulu.

The Commission says it has also filed notices to oppose all the review applications.

Among others, the Commission ordered investigations against Fraser on allegations of unlawful surveillance and the withdrawal of millions of rands for the leasing of buildings and vehicles.

Earlier, the Chair of the Commission, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo denied Fraser the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated him in wrongdoing at the State Security Agency.

“The Commission adjourned his application on the 14th of April, in order to give him, and the State Security Agency an opportunity to discuss and reach an arrangement on the documents that could be made available to him because the SSA was prepared to give him documents if they were relevant to the scope of the commission or relevant to the allegations that were made against him in the commission and if they could do so without being in breach of the law. In all of these circumstances, I have concluded that the applicant’s application stands to be dismissed and is so dismissed.”