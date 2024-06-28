Indigenous languages in research, science discussed at CRL Indaba

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The promotion of indigenous languages in research and science has come under the spotlight at The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Indaba in Boksburg East of Johannesburg.

The three-day event was aimed at reflecting on the five years of the outgoing CRL commissioners.

Challenges of deaths of initiates, human rights violations and other crimes linked to initiation schools remain a major problem that the commission continues to face.

CRL CEO Edward Mafadza says there is a need to uplift all languages at schools.

“We have achieved the purpose. They have given us the recommendations that we are going to use in the next five years. And some of them are still talking to the challenges that are related to language. Where we find that we still have two dominant languages – English and Afrikaans and the other official languages are left behind. So these delegates are saying elevate other languages so that we have equal use of languages,” said Mafadza.