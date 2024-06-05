Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to be sworn in this weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in this weekend after his key allies pledged to work with him. Modi’s party Bharatiya Janata Party lost its majority in the Indian parliament.

The Indian Prime Minister won 240 seats while, the opposition India Alliance led by Rahul Gandhi won 230 seats.

Ratings agency Fitch has warned that the weakened majority for Modi’s alliance could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of the government’s reform agenda.

Two BRICS member countries South Africa and India have failed to reach outright majority in their respective elections. Now they need support from opposition parties to constitute new a government.

In India, over a billion people have decided on a new path for their country. Modi’s 3rd term won’t be smooth sailing as he has to contend with opposition doubling its support in parliament.

“We, Indians, will walk together towards the development of the country and in this third term, the country will write a new chapter of big decisions,” says Modi.

Modi claims that his victory is an achievement for the world’s largest democracy.

“We are very grateful to the people of this country as they have expressed their trust in the Bharatiya Janata party and the NDA,”

What does this mean for India?

“Clearly it dented the Modi brand to some degree, and it really comes down to I think two factors, there’s the economic side and there’s a political side. So, on the political side, as I said I think Modi and BJP always faced a bit of uphill battle against the norms of Indian politics which favoured anti-incumbency and shaky coalition governments, but also beyond that, you know the party’s Hindu first, Hindu nationalist ideology didn’t resonate throughout the country, particularly with those that have more secular outlook but also religious minorities and also parts of the country which have strong regional identities so particularly the Southern states of India, so the BJP doesn’t control any of the five Southern state governments,” says Chietigj Bajpaee, South Asia Politics Expert.

Modi’s BJP won majority in 2014, ending India’s era of unstable coalition governments and repeated the same results in 2019. But this time they could not achieve that.

Meanwhile, the opposition, the Indian Congress Party, is expected to meet on Wednesday to chart the next course of action.