The Indian Air Force celebrated its 90th establishment anniversary with elaborate stunts and maneuvers with its air aerobatic team on Saturday.

Around 80 aircrafts including, the indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) “Prachand” were among others that showed their aerial prowess during the flypast.

On Air Force Day, greetings to air warriors and veterans of the Indian Air Force! The nation is proud of IAF for bravely guarding our skies and rendering help during calamities. It was delightful to witness an impressive air show from the scenic Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/c1llkuHBSg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2022



The Indian government also approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems branch. Its creation would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems.

Indian Air Force was established on October 08, 1932 as an auxiliary Royal British Air Force.

Air Force Day was observed for the first time in 1932, when India was under British rule. At that time, the Indian Air Force was an auxiliary of the Empire.

The Indian Air Force safeguards the Indian territory and has been pivotal in providing help during natural calamities, like during the floods in northern Uttarakhand state in 2011.