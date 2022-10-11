India has won the toss and will bowl first in the third and final One Day International against South Africa in Delhi.

The Proteas will go into the match without a recognised spinner with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi feeling unwell.

David Miller will captain the side in the absence of Temba Bavuma and Maharaj, becoming the third player to lead the side in the three-match series.

Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have been selected to play in the series decider.

The toss and the start of play of the third and final One Day International between India and South Africa in Delhi were delayed due to a wet outfield.

The match is a series decider. The Proteas desperately need a series victory. They are currently 11th in the World Cup Super League standings with 29 points behind the West Indies who are eighth.

Only the top eight nations will automatically qualify for the ICC World Cup tournament set for October and November in India next year.

