India have secured a 2-1 e One Day International series victory against South Africa with a one-sided victory in Delhi in the series decider.

India beat the Proteas by 7 wickets in the third match of the series. The visitors, who were sent in to bat first, were bowled out for a dismal 99 in the 28th over. This is South Africa’s fourth lowest score ever in the 50 overs format.

Only three batsmen managed to get to double figures. Left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Jadav, was the destroyer-in-chief with four wickets for 18 runs in his four overs and one delivery.

India needed only 19 overs and one delivery to score the winning runs. Shubman Gill top scored with 49.

India won the toss and chose to bowl first in Delhi

India has won the toss and will bowl first in the third and final One Day International against South Africa in Delhi.

The Proteas will go into the match without a recognised spinner with Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi feeling unwell.

David Miller will captain the side in the absence of Temba Bavuma and Maharaj, becoming the third player to lead the side in the three-match series.

Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi have been selected to play in the series decider.

The toss and the start of play of the third and final One Day International between India and South Africa in Delhi were delayed due to a wet outfield.

The match is a series decider. The Proteas desperately need a series victory. They are currently 11th in the World Cup Super League standings with 29 points behind the West Indies who are eighth.

Only the top eight nations will automatically qualify for the ICC World Cup tournament set for October and November in India next year.