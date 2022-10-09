India’s cricket team has leveled the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa at one game a piece. The Indians bounced back from their nine-run loss on Thursday to win the second match in Ranchi, defeating the Proteas comprehensively by seven wickets.

Keshav Maharaj, standing in as captain in Themba Bavuma’s absence, won the toss and opted to bat first.

But openers Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan were dismissed early on in the innings.

De Kock in the second over compliments of seamer Mohammed Siraj for five and Malan a little later for 25 off of the bowling of spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, making his debut – leaving the Proteas on 40 for two after 10 overs. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram steered them out of trouble.

The pair were understandably circumspect to start, but once they adapted to the sluggish surface, they were able to score freely. They shared in a record 129-run third wicket stand against India in ODI’s with both batsmen notching up well-compiled and well-deserved half-centuries.

South Africa was coasting on 169 for two and looked set to post more than 300 runs, when India’s bowlers made the breakthrough, with Siraj scalping Hendricks for 74.

Heinrich Klaasen smashed a cameo 30 from just 26 deliveries before he too departed and a few overs later Markram followed for 79, leaving the visitors on 215 for five.

The Indian attack maintained the pressure and the runs dried up for the Proteas after that. They added just 57 runs to their total in the last six overs, finishing on a disappointing 278 for seven in their 50 overs.

The Proteas bowlers made a decent start, taking two early wickets. Seamers Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada accounted for captain Shikhar Dhawan and opener Shubman Gill for 13 and 28 runs respectively, reducing India to 48 for two by the ninth over. just like Hendricks and Markram, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan wielded the willow for the hosts.

Kishan and Iyer dominated proceedings, smashing the Proteas bowlers to all parts of the ground. They too recorded half-centuries in their match-winning 161-run third-wicket partnership before Kishan was eventually caught out for 93 from just 84 deliveries.

The Indians needed just 68 runs from the last 15 overs. They cruised to a seven-wicket victory with four overs to spare, guided by Sanju Samson and Iyer who went on to convert his 50 to a century, his second in one-day cricket. He finished unbeaten on a career-best 113.

The third and final match of the series is a day/night game in Delhi on Tuesday.

Series leveled 1️⃣-1️⃣ 👏🏻👏🏻 A magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against South Africa to register a victory by 7️⃣ wickets in Ranchi! 🙌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7 #INDvSA | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/cLmQuN9itg — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022