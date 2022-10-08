Indian and South African cricketers trained in India’s eastern Ranchi city on Saturday ahead of their second one-day international match on Sunday.

South Africa beat a depleted India by nine runs in the rain-affected opening one-day international in Lucknow earlier this week.

South African bowler Keshav Maharaj said the Indian team was still a strong team despite being without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the one-day international series.

“I think India is blessed with so much talent that they could probably field 4-5 proper international sides. I wouldn’t look at it as a weakened Indian team,” South African bowler Keshav Maharaj said.

India prevailed 2-1 in the preceding three-match Twenty20 series against Bavuma’s men.

The third one-dayer is in Delhi on Tuesday