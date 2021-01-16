[File image] A medic fills a syringe with COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, before administering it to a health worker during its trials

The first COVID-19 vaccine shots in India were administered on Saturday, as the country rolled out one of the largest vaccination drives anywhere in the world.

10 million frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase – with an eventual aim to inoculate 300 million Indians by August.

The move is a crucial step in containing the spread of the virus in India. It has now recorded more than 10.5 million infections – that’s the world’s second-highest tally, just behind the United States.

There are 3 000 vaccination centres across India where healthcare workers have been given the first vaccine shots.

On the first day, 300 000 medical staff were inoculated – 100 at each centre.

PM @narendramodi launches India’s massive #COVID19 vaccination drive. The people listening to him in this photo are early beneficiaries- they’ll be given the first shots at this facility in Delhi soon. Here #CovishieldVaccine – the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot has been deployed pic.twitter.com/Bss2paS1h1 — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) January 16, 2021

SABC News’ Neha Poonia says in at one of Delhi’s largest government facilities, health workers are being led in through this door – inside their details are being noted down on the CO-win app which will be used to track the two-dose vaccine.

After being vaccinated they’re being monitored for 30 minutes to ensure there are no side effects.

In the weeks ahead, India will vaccinate 30 million medical and frontline workers free of cost- and an emotional Prime Minister Modi said that vaccinating those most at risk will be a priority.

Prime Minister Modi is not getting inoculated yet and has said that politicians will not be allowed to jump the line.

Mr Modi has defended his government’s decision to deploy a locally developed vaccine called Covaxin – which is still undergoing clinical trials and hasn’t proved its efficacy.

The opposition has accused the government of treating Indians like guinea pigs.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi replies, “We have credibility. We have earned this credibility from our track record. India produces 60% of the vaccines given to children in the world. Our vaccines are made in tried and tested methods. They will give defining victory in the war against COVID.”

At this centre, the Oxford AstraZeneca shot has been deployed. It’s one of two vaccines that has been given emergency authorisation. The other is Covaxin – which is being developed by local firm Bharat Biotech.

And beneficiaries will not be given a choice over which vaccine they’d get. But anyone who gets Covaxin – will need to give their consent and will be monitored by health teams later.

There is some amount of hesitancy among citizens. But those who got the vaccine on the first day – say citizens have nothing to worry about.

Healthcare worker, Anjali Makhal says, “We shouldn’t fall prey to misinformation. We healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the COVID19 fight and it’s been tough. Everyone should come forward and get vaccinated now.”

Another healthcare worker, Radha Kumari adds, “I urge everyone to get vaccinated. I got the shot today and even I was nervous before I got the shot but I’m fine now. It’s completely safe.”

The government says trust in the vaccine is high- with the Health Minister citing a survey that found 80% of Indians are ready to take the vaccine.

The government has reiterated this is a shot of hope for the country.