India all out for 396 against England

India were all out for 396 in their first innings on day two of the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (209) top scored for the home side with no other Indian batters managing a fifty in the match.

For England, seamer James Anderson and the spin duo of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir claimed three wickets apiece.

England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Meanwhile, England reached 32 for no loss at lunch in reply to India’s first innings total of 396 on day two of the second test. Openers Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) began positively for England, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series. Both the England batters looked determined to make the most of the batting conditions at a venue where spinners are expected to dominate after the first couple of days.