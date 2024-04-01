Increased traffic volumes expected on the N4 towards Gauteng

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Trans African Concessions which manages the N4 Toll route has advised motorists to expect increased traffic volumes on major routes between Mozambique and Gauteng in South Africa.

People have been returning home after the Easter break.

More than 2000 vehicles per hour have been recorded passing through the Nkomazi and Machado toll plazas heading towards the highveld.

Track Spokesperson, Solange Soares -Nicholson says their toll plazas westbound are extremely busy.

“We seeing the traffic flow steadily increase by the hour and we expect the peak traffic to occur between early and later afternoon today. We urge all road users to be diligent, patient and cautious and obey all road safety and should they like to report incident they are more than welcome to contact our 24 hour help desk on 0800 87 22 64,” says Soares-Nicholson.

The R524 road between Makhado and Tshakuma, in the Vhembe district in Limpopo has been reopened to traffic following a car crash earlier in the afternoon.

Spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport, Tidimalo Chuene says one person died while two others sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Botswana nationals making their way back home to Botswana at the Grobler’s Bridge Border Post in Limpopo say they are devastated by the bus crash that killed 45 of their compatriots. An eight year old girl was the only survivor.

The crash occurred on the Mmamatlakala Bridge, on the R518 road between Marken and Mokopane last Thursday.

DNA tests on the deceased are expected to commence in earnest from tomorrow.

Limpopo bus crash I SA assists Botswana in the repatriation process of the 45 bodies: