Increased traffic expected on N3 ahead of schools reopening

The N3 toll route is expected to be busier than usual towards Gauteng today.

Schools are reopening on Tuesday, and racehorse enthusiasts are returning home after yesterday’s Durban July. Traffic volumes are expected to increase from midday, with busy conditions likely to continue throughout the afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of an intense cold front affecting most areas along the N3 toll route. Bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds are expected to persist over the coming days.

Vehicles towing trailers or caravans, and trucks carrying light loads, are advised to be extra cautious, especially when traversing Van Reenen Pass between Ladysmith and Harrismith.