Police in KwaZulu-Natal are alarmed by the increase in gun-related incidents in the province.

This follows the gunning down of rapper Kiernan Forbes also called AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in Durban on Friday night.

Police are also investigating an incident in which five people died and a sixth was critically wounded when three gunmen attacked two vehicle workshops in separate incidents in Mariannhill, west of Durban.

The provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “We are more than concerned as the police. That’s because one life lost is one too many. We go out to search for these illegal firearms. As long as they are illegal firearms in the wrong hands in our communities, chances are that those who have them will end up killing people, so yes, as the police in the province, we are very worried.”

