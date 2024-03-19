Increase in cases of corporal punishment, sexual misconduct: SACE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) says there has been an increase in reported cases of corporal punishment and sexual misconduct in schools.

SACE is hosting roundtable discussions on the regulation of teacher behaviour in the education sector in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The discussions are aimed at addressing challenges relating to the regulation of educator behaviour and explore strategies for promoting coordinated regulation and accountability within the teaching profession.

SACE CEO Ella Mokgalane explains, “One of the things we have noticed in terms of our statistics is that the cases are increasing. On top of our list is your corporal punishment and also sexual misconduct cases and human relations among teachers themselves within the school. We have the regulation of teachers across various sectors. We need to develop a code of ethics that will be able to deal with the education misconduct cases that are reported to us.”