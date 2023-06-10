The City of Cape Town says there has been an increase in unregistered operators installing solar panels.

Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, says this contributes to prolonged power outages after load shedding as many of the systems are not wired correctly.

She says the city has to date authorised 5 000 small-scale embedded generation systems.

“Many customers are given incorrect information from installers claiming they do not need to register their system or use approved equipment.

This slows down the approvals process and compromises the safety of the network, staff working on the electricity infrastructure and occupants. Importantly, it can lead to the tripping of electrical connections.”