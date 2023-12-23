Inclement weather warning for parts of the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African Weather Service has forecast widespread showers and thunderstorms in various areas in the country this weekend and early next week.

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika says the areas include Gauteng, the Free State, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“The atmosphere will eventually become more tropical in nature with current numerical models indicating 24-hour rainfall amounts in the order of 15 to 30 millimetres of rain across large parts of the eastern provinces which will result in disruptive rain leading to localized flooding in places particularly on Christmas and Day of Goodwill.”