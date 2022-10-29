There are more than one million prisoners across the African continent allegedly living under inhumane, cruel and degrading conditions.

Various African law and justice leaders and human rights organisations across the continent believe that it is time to rethink crimes, law and incarceration on the continent.

The various African leaders have converged in Sandton to discuss possible solutions faced in the correctional and justice system on the continent.

Various African leaders across the continent say that it is time to rethink criminal law and incarceration. Deputy Minister of Justice John Jeffrey says the criminal justice system favours the rich and this is evident if one looks at which people are in prisons, the poor. Jeffrey says we are not all equal before the law.

Jeffrey also says all over the world there are some instances where the law has been used in a way that prejudices the poor while protecting the rich.

The Deputy Minister of Justice also says when it comes to criminal law and justice, the battle is not only between the rich and poor, but also race, gender, ethnicity and more. Jeffrey says we need to decriminalize the cycle of poverty. He says here in South Africa we are still repeating the old apartheid legislation and that is not progress.

Malawian Constitutional Court Judge, Kenan Manda agrees that in African prisons there are no affluent people.

Former Constitutional Judge, Edwin Cameron has thanked Jeffrey for being at the forefront of decriminalizing sex work.

Last month, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu confirmed plans are under way to decriminalize sex work by 2024.



