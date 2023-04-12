Residents of Inanda in Durban are appealing to government to speed up the process of rebuilding a bridge that was washed away during the floods in April last year, leaving a drop several metres deep.

The bridge connected Ntuzuma and Nhlungwana.

More than 400 people died in the province during the floods.

The floods left communities across KwaZulu-Natal without essential services like water and electricity.

Thousands of homes and businesses were affected and destroyed.

Last week, a woman died when her car plunged off the road in Inanda and fell into the ditch, created by the washed-away bridge.

