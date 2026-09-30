Inaccurate reporting undermines the work of Ad Hoc Committee: Diko

The African National Congress (ANC) MP Khusela Diko says inaccurate reporting undermines the work of the Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Diko has lashed out at some media reports that she made a proposal for suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to be exonerated of any wrongdoing.

Last week she suggested in the committee that a submission ought to be inserted in the draft report, relating to suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

The submission was that Masemola failed in his constitutional responsibilities by not challenging the alleged unlawful directive by Mchunu, to disband the Political Killings Task Team as well as freeze posts at crime intelligence.

“I think what you referred to it as malicious reporting has sort to dismiss or even undermine the work that this committee has already done in so far as the findings against Minister Mchunu are concerned. Because members will remember that we made extensive findings both the ANC as well as all other parties against Minister Mchunu and we have made several referrals against Minister Mchunu for criminal investigations in some instances and so forth. So, it’s just so unfortunate that this is captured in some different sections of the report. But we do take note and I think we acknowledged read out of context you know there will be these confusions that exists in society.” Diko explains.

Diko has moved to clarify that the ANC caucus is not gunning for suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

The Ad Hoc Committee is currently deliberating on its draft report in a virtual meeting.

Diko clarifies the party’s position in relation to Masemola.

“But as far it relates to the duty to resists the unlawful instructions I think we can find a way to managed it. And I think the last point I want to make chair is that you know it’s so coincidental and unfortunate that we had this discussion on a report that our submission are more than three months old. We made the submission not knowing that two days before we had the discussion the NPA would withdraw the charges against General Masemola and that there is this perception that the ANC and the committee is gunning for General Masemola.”