The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has ground to a halt at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. This follows the back-and-forth between the state and the defense over what the state has termed “inaccuracies” in the witness statements that they wanted to clarify before the state could conclude Mthokozisi Thwala’s evidence-in-chief.

Thwala has earlier this week told the court that he made more than two statements since the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s murder in October 2014.

According to the state, some “inaccuracies” were picked up, which warranted the witness to clarify before he could be handed to the defense for cross-examination.

This submission was met with strong objections by the defense who argued that the state was being pre-emptive in its approach since the witness has not made any contradictory statements “here in court” which would warrant the state to seek clarity on.

The defense has accused the state of seeking to cross-examine its own witness, while the state has said they merely wanted to support the credibility of the witness as allowed in law.

Earlier, Thwala told the court about how he opened a case against the police after he, according to his evidence on Wednesday, was tortured by two men throughout the night by two men in the controversial docket Vosloorus Cas 375/1/2019.

He says the matter was referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate but has no idea what happened to the case since then.

After a long back-and-forth the matter was stood down to allow parties to go through Section 190 of the Criminal Procedure Act and gather their arguments.

The defense is expected to hold on to its pre-lunch adjournment objections.

