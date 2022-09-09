The Eiffel Tower’s lights will go out early on Thursday night in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, with Parisians recalling a British monarch who anchored her country through upheaval with poise and grace for longer than many have lived.

The 1997 death in Paris of her former daughter-in-law Princess Diana prompted Elizabeth to endure some of the darkest days of her 70 years on the throne, when the palace seemed disconnected from the outpouring of public grief.

At the Flame of Liberty monument above the underpass where Diana was killed, some passers-by paused to remember a national figurehead and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“She was the person who defined Britain,” said optician Salima Gersa.

Another woman, Valerie, a museum worker, said Elizabeth’s death marked “the end of an era”: “She was an extraordinary woman who saw the world around her crumble.”

While remaining a symbol of stability and continuity for Britons at a time of relative national economic decline, Elizabeth also tried to adapt the ancient institution of monarchy to the demands of the modern era.

“(Her death marks) a tragic moment, but she had a great life and has a great legacy,” said US tourist Greg Shanon.

Queen Elizabeth Timeline Infographic by SABC Digital News