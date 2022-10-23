Addressing the nation on Sunday night on how government planned to implement the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa began by highlighting changes at affected state institutions, particularly law enforcement agencies.

Ramaphosa emphasized that he as president is not bound by the recommendations and that he had prerogative to implement, divert or implement only part thereof. He says government will adopt the following measures both for redress as well as a means to advance the renewal of the nation.



Actions to be taken by government in response to the recommendations include:

– Establishing new anti-corruption agency

– Issuing legislative amendments related to ending corruption for public consultation

– Public Procurement Bill set to address things such as code of conduct regarding procurement

– No board members allowed to be involved in procurement processes at state-owned enterprises

– Await current investigations to determine whether there is need to establish further Commission of Inquiry into PRASA

– Department of Justice reviewing act to give further protection to whistle blowers

– On electoral amendments, political parties to consult with society to ensure restoration of electoral independence

– Regarding members of executive against whom allegations were made, deputy president will interact with Parliament on Commission’s recommendations

Ramaphosa says his administration remains steadfast in combatting corruption wherever it exists.

He says suggestions by the larger society are also welcome in order to take the country forward.