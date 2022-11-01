Imtiaz Fazel is starting his five-year term as the new Inspector General of Intelligence on Tuesday, after his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It follows the National Assembly’s approval of Fazel’s nomination for the position.

The former head of domestic intelligence at the State Security Agency, Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, voiced confidence in Fazel’s abilities in his new role.

Muofhe says, “He is really experienced and he comes into this position highly qualified. I am sure he is going to approach the role in terms of what the law seeks to do and ensure that the whole intelligence service is fit for purpose.”

Below is the discussion with Muofhe and Murray Hunter, an associate with Alt Advisory, a public interest research group working on digital rights and transparency:

Video | David Africa on the appointment of the new Inspector General of Intelligence:

