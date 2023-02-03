Johannesburg Water says there is a steady improvement in the functioning of its water systems, following a power failure at the Eikenhof pump station.

The water entity says only a few suburbs are still experiencing low water pressure, adding that the situation will take time to normalise.

Johannesburg Water’s spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says they will continue to provide affected areas with water tankers.

Mopeli says, “Out of the 18 Johannesburg Water systems that were flagged following the power failure at the Eikenhof pump station, only four are still at low levels and pockets of suburbs are still experiencing low water pressure.”

“The two hospitals, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child and Helen Joseph, have adequate water supply, with levels sitting at 95% and 65% water capacity. Johannesburg Water continues to supplement the hospitals through water tankers.”

VIDEO | Impact of water cuts at Helen Joseph Hospital:

Residents are reminded 👇🏾 ⚠️ Not to water and irrigate their gardens between 6:00 and 18:00 ⚠️ Not to fill their pools with municipal water, and ⚠️ Not to use hosepipes to wash their cars, paved areas, etc. #JoziSaveWater #JoburgUpdates ^GZ pic.twitter.com/oi8HMaxAN7 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 2, 2023