City of Tshwane wants implicated officials to repay R246m expenditure

The Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) has called for the City of Tshwane officials implicated in irregular expenditure amounting to R246 million to pay the money back from their pockets.

The irregularly spent funds were flagged by the committee during its review of financial activities in the municipality for the 2023/24 financial year.

MPAC Chairperson Kholofelo Morodi says the committee’s decision sends a clear message to officials that financial mismanagement will not be tolerated in the municipality.

“It is a requirement by Section 32 of the Municipal Finance Management Act that when officials spend money or have found that money was spent irregularly, the money should be recovered. So it’s something that is provided for by the law. Section 68 clearly spells out the process of what needs to happen. As MPAC we are making sure that we follow the law. We make sure that if there is irregular expenditure that money is recovered from those who have been found to be negligent.”