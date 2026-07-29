Impeachment Committee to appeal Ramaphosa court ruling

The Impeachment Committee has decided to appeal last week’s decision of the Western Cape High Court to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid to halt the impeachment proceedings against him.

The interdict has halted the oral testimony or public hearings of the committee pending the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

It is scheduled to be heard early September.

“So, we are going to file a notice as the Committee to appeal to the Constitutional Court. So, that’s what we are going to do. Now we are going to have a conversation with the legal team to ensure that the papers are prepared and they are filed with the Constitutional Court,” says Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee Makashule Gana.

Meanwhile, the Committee has decided not to call the authors of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report to give oral evidence on their findings.

The panel was led by the former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo. The report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer in relation to the theft at his Phala Phala farm.

“The major decisions of the Impeachment Committee today, was one, the authors of the independent panel report will not have to come to the committee to present the report or take the committee through their work. We received the legal opinion that indicated that we do not need to call the independent panel to come to the committee and that evidence leaders will lead us through that report,” says Gana.

VIDEO | Political parties announced on Wednesday that they will go to the Constitutional Court in a bid to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interim interdict of Parliament’s impeachment proceedings:

