Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Impeachment Committee to appeal Ramaphosa court ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town City Hall.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his Opening of Parliament Address in Cape Town City Hall.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Abongwe Kobokana

The Impeachment Committee has decided to appeal last week’s decision of the Western Cape High Court to grant President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid to halt the impeachment proceedings against him.

The interdict has halted the oral testimony or public hearings of the committee pending the review application of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

It is scheduled to be heard early September.

“So, we are going to file a notice as the Committee to appeal to the Constitutional Court. So, that’s what we are going to do. Now we are going to have a conversation with the legal team to ensure that the papers are prepared and they are filed with the Constitutional Court,” says Chairperson of the Impeachment Committee Makashule Gana.

Meanwhile, the Committee has decided not to call the authors of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report to give oral evidence on their findings.

The panel was led by the former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo. The report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer in relation to the theft at his Phala Phala farm.

“The major decisions of the Impeachment Committee today, was one, the authors of the independent panel report will not have to come to the committee to present the report or take the committee through their work. We received the legal opinion that indicated that we do not need to call the independent panel to come to the committee and that evidence leaders will lead us through that report,” says Gana.

VIDEO | Political parties announced on Wednesday that they will go to the Constitutional Court in a bid to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interim interdict of Parliament’s impeachment proceedings:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News