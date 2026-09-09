Parliament’s Impeachment Committee meets amid legal challenges

Parliament’s Impeachment Committee will meet this Wednesday morning, with its work now facing legal challenges over the appointment of its evidence leader.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has approached the Western Cape High Court to challenge the committee’s decision to rescind its recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela.

The party wants the court to declare the decision unlawful and set it aside.

African Legal Professionals Association (ALPA) is also challenging the committee’s decision.

Chairperson Makashule Gana says the committee will first consider whether or not to oppose the applications, before turning to the appointment of an evidence leader and its terms of reference.

“We will be looking at recommending the appointment of the evidence leader from those who have indicated that they are still available. But before we get to that, we have to deal with the court challenges lodged at the Western Cape High Court.”

“One is by the EFF and the other by the African Legal Professionals Association, challenging the decision taken last week by the committee to rescind the appointment of Adv Madonsela as the evidence leader,” says Gana.

VIDEO | Section 89 Impeachment Committee to decide on legal challenges: