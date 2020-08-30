Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by unknown people last month.

The CEO of Impala Car Rental in Zimbabwe, Thompson Dondo, says the company is willing to cooperate with law enforcement regarding the abduction of a civil rights activist in Bulawayo.

Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by unknown people last month and reportedly tortured for three days.

CCTV footage shows the abductors emerging from a white bakkie, which Dondo confirmed was indeed hired at Impala Car Rental by a regular customer.

Speaking to SABC News, Dondo refused to give out the name of the customer in question. He says he will file a report with the police over the matter:

Thompson Dondo speaks to SABC News in the video below:

ZANU-PF denies abducting activists

Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, has denied that security agents are abducting activists and alleged dissidents.

As government denies being involved in the targeted attack, independent media is not buying their response.

In video below ZANU-PF responds to the abduction allegations