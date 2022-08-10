International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, says there’s a myriad of challenges around illegal migration in South Africa. The Minister is hosting the Zimbabwean Foreign Minister, Frederick Shava on the mid-term review of the Bi-national Commission.

Pandor has applauded Zimbabwe for co-operating is seeking a solution to the immigration issue, adding that the country has now launched the Border Management Agency to deal with the problem.

“Effective management of immigration has been an ongoing challenge for our government. We recently established a Border Management Agency and we hope it will vastly reduce illegal migration and improve efficiency. I must thank you and your government for the support you have given us in this endeavour”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe says it is willing to work together with South Africa to resolve the issue of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits. The South African government discontinued the special permits meant to regularise the stay of Zimbabweans in the country.

Shava says the challenges around the permits have caused panic. Shave has also called in Zimbabweans to respect the laws of South Africa during their stay.

“The Zimbabwe Exemption Permits will expire at the end of this. Its expiry is naturally causing much anxiety to the holders of this permit. I would like to reiterate our appeal to Zimbabweans in South to observe and respect the laws of South Africa.”

Watch full story:

