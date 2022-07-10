The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board has approved a $638 million extended fund and extended credit facility for Benin under a 42-month arrangement to help the West African nation address pressing financing needs, the IMF said in a statement late on Friday.
The decision will enable an immediate disbursement of $143 million, which Benin authorities intend to use for budget support, the IMF said.
“Benin faces significant headwinds from a deteriorating security situation at its northern border, COVID-19-induced scars, the war in Ukraine, as well as significant climate risks, which could erode hard-won economic gains in recent years,” the IMF said.