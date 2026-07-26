IMC to scale down operations at Musina repatriation centre

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration will be scaling down operations at the repatriation centre in Musina, in Limpopo from 20 000 capacity to 1 500 after analysis of data trends for the past three weeks showed a reduction in numbers of those processed.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has been briefing the media in Pretoria on the IMC’s recent progress in dealing with the migration challenges in the country, which led to mass protests in recent months.

She broke down the numbers of those sent to their home countries since last month, Mamaloko says 68 138 foreign nationals have been processed.

“Regarding deportations and repatriations, we can confirm that since Malawian nationals assembled at Sherwood in KwaZulu-Natal between the 14th June 2026 to 24th July 2026, a total of 68 138 foreign nationals have been processed. The majority repatriated following processing at the Musina Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre (TRPC). The Border Management Authority (BMA) has processed at all its ports of entry 72 906 repatriations for the period 7 June until 14 July 2026 for various nationalities, inclusive of what has been processed at the TRPC.”