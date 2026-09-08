IMC steps up fight against organised crime linked to migration

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration (IMC) says multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations targeting illegal border crossings, illegal mining operations and other forms of organised crime linked to migration vulnerabilities have been intensified.

It says more than 300 people have been arrested for violating migration laws in the country. Addressing the media in Pretoria earlier, IMC chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi has also warned businesses employing undocumented foreign nationals that action will be taken against them.

“From our case management point of view, we are pleased to report that to date 205 cases have been registered with 354 persons arrested and 123 cases on the court roll. These significant arrests were implemented by law enforcement authorities and our criminal justice system to ensure that we hold those who are breaking the law to account.