A family of 10 who were murdered last week at Imbali Township outside Pietermaritzburg have been laid to rest.

It is alleged that a group of gunmen stormed the house and opened fire on the family.

Police were called in and upon investigating were led to a second scene where some people were conducting a cleansing ceremony.

One suspect was then killed during a shootout with the police, while another was wounded and is still in hospital.

One suspect who has been arrested in connection with the murders has already appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.