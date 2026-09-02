Image of ‘Big Five’ cartel figures revealed at Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria has been shown an image depicting the alleged key figures of the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Those identified in the photograph are alleged underworld kingpin Katiso “KT” Molefe, Steve Motsumi, Ignatius Mothakathi, Andrew “Boy” Mthethwa, also known as King Nyambose, and Jotham “Mswazi” Msibi.

Former Hawks National Head Dr Godfrey Lebeya, who is testifying before the commission, says he does not know Mthethwa.

Advocate Lee Seegers-Ncube is leading Lebeya’s evidence.

Adv Seegers-Ncube: “What this message from Malcolm X suggests is that it was King Nyambose, Mr Mthethwa, who contacted him on the day and asked for his assistance. And he then activated you to get your assistance in order to interfere in the operation. Otherwise, it would not have been a pity that they were not allowed inside the yard and house if all that needed to be done was to verify whether it was the Hawks or not. Do you agree with me that that is a reasonable interpretation of this message from his point of view, not your point of view?”

Dr Lebeya: “I understand that it is possible.”

Earlier, Dr Lebeya described himself as ‘incorruptible’, defending his conduct during his tenure at the Hawks.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | “I am incorruptible,” says retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya in his closing remarks, defending his conduct during his tenure at the DPCI. pic.twitter.com/Kb8MANjuRh — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 2, 2026

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