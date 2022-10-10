Former President Jacob Zuma has thanked his supporters who turned out to support him at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Applications by State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan to set aside their private prosecution case by Zuma are expected to be heard on the 8th and 9th of December.

Zuma is charging Downer and Maughan in terms of the National Prosecuting Act for the alleged unauthorised disclosure of his medical report. Addressing his supporters outside court, Zuma maintains his allegation that Downer broke the law by sharing his medical records with Maughan.

“Today we are here in court in a very unusual way, we are used to being here if I’m appearing in court facing charges but today we are here because we have laid charges against the Prosecutor, the one who usually prosecutes me. We decided to lay these charges against him because he had broken the law, a person who is a prosecutor is not to be friendly with journalists to an extent that they speak about court matters – if that person is doing that he is breaking the law, some usually break the law but I decided to act.”

The former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan has been postponed to February 2, 2023.

This after Maughan’s application for an urgent interdict could not be heard this morning, because the presiding judge in the motion court had a conflict of interest.

Advocate Steven Budlender explains Maughan’s application to the court.

“And the motion that was no longer seen, its urgency is equally incorrect. Miss Maughan’s position is that the matter is extremely urgent and she wishes to have it heard as soon as possible, because her case appears on papers is that the application has been brought for the sole purpose of harassing her, intimidating her and preventing her from doing her job. Now of course Mr Zuma disputes that and he is entitled to dispute that but that is Miss Maughan’s case”, Budlender says.

VIDEO | Former President Zuma addresses supporters outside Pietermaritzburg Court

Additional reporting by Nonjabulo Makamu.