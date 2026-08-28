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Illovo disappointed by lower sugar protection price

  • A person with hand full of sugar
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Dries Liebenberg

One of the biggest South African sugar companies Illovo Sugar South Africa has expressed disappointment that the increase in the Dollar-Based Reference Price gazetted on Friday is only about half the increase the industry asked for in 2024.

The Dollar-Based Reference Price is an instrument that can be activated to protect the local industry when global sugar prices fall to the reference price.

The South African Sugar Association wanted the protection mechanism to be set at $905, while only $785 per ton was approved.

Illovo Sugar says in a statement this exposes the local industry to a worsening cycle of losses due to cheap imports, threatening jobs.

RELATED VIDEO | Imports surge as sugar strike continues

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