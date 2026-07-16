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Illegal sale of crayfish along KZN’s South Coast under scrutiny

  • (File Image) Crayfish tails worth an estimated R1.1 million confiscated in Vredenburg in March 11, 2022.
  • Image Credits :
  • sabc-news-crayfish-tails-SABC-Western-Cape2
SABC News

The illegal sale of crayfish and other marine resources along KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast is once again under the spotlight.

Prosecutors, police detectives and environmental enforcement officials are undergoing specialised training to strengthen the investigation and prosecution of environmental crimes.

The initiative follows ongoing reports of the illegal sale of East Coast rock lobster along the N2 near Hibberdene.

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, says the sale of crayfish along the N2 is illegal and requires a coordinated law enforcement response.

Singh says, “Sale of crayfish is illegal along the N2. We’re bringing together about 100 people. Law enforcement officers, police from different police stations on the South Coast were in attendance, prosecutors from different courts on the South Coast and Durban…”

“Uh we had voluntary officers there, and you know, it was an excellent workshop where we were talking about how one deals with these kind of crimes, what legislation refers,” Singh says.

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