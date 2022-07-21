The Northern Cape police have opened a case of culpable homicide after one of the six illegal miners from Lesotho died when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned, 17 Kilometres outside Port Nolloth.

The miners were going to one of the mining areas in Kleinsee; five other miners have been hospitalised.

Police say they are investigating.

Chairperson of the Northern Cape Artisanal Miners Lucky Seekoei says, “We would like to send our condolences to the deceased family. We need to also conscientise our members to act in a responsible way when they are driving on those roads.”