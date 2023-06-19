The organisers of an operation that’s aimed to shutdown illegal businesses that are owned by undocumented immigrants in and around Tshwane are threatening to mobilise more support in a bid to intensify their action.

They want all illegal foreign-owned businesses to be shut down.

They are threatening a week of mass protests against undocumented immigrants living in South Africa.

Residents say they have had enough of undocumented immigrants operating businesses in South Africa, without paying taxes. They accused some businesses of selling drugs and running brothels.

One of the organisers, Kagiso Kekana, says, “We are going to make sure that Tshwane is clean … it is from today until end of the week. We are (here) to stay because we close a shop today and tomorrow is open it again. So, we are to here until we reach our goal.”

Meanwhile, a group of foreign hawkers selling a variety of products on the streets of Marabastad in Pretoria, says they are not going anywhere.

South Africans say calls for government to take action against undocumented immigrants have fallen on deaf ears. However, one mother of three from Zimbabwe says things are bad there which is why she cannot go back.

She has been in the country for more than five years, to earn money to support her family back home.

“I feel embarrassed because I am here to make a living for kids. I am not stealing. I am paying where I am buying and come and sell here. I am selling these products like matimba, madoda, ntsumgu, nyemba, nyimu. And they are coming to me and say I must go back home. And back home things are tough,” she laments.

She says once things return to normal, she and many others will be happy to go back home without being pushed to do so.

“Unless, if SA helps us to revive our economy back home, then we are ready to go and we do not even deny. If our economy is better, we will not even run away we will just go.”

A call supported by fellow Zimbabweans who are also making a living selling goods in the open market area in Marabastad.

“Business is going well and I am counting some notes. I am not prepared to go home. I have my papers,” says one of the hawkers.

“I also cannot go home. My country is suffering,” says another.

Protest organizers are calling on the government to strictly apply its laws on undocumented immigrants and their illegal businesses.

Home Affairs officials could not be reached for comment.

Tshwane residents protest against undocumented migrants in SA:

