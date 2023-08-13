The ongoing strike by municipal workers in the City of Tshwane has now led to an increase in illegal dumping.

Refuse collection has been halted since late last month, forcing residents and businesses to dispose of rubbish themselves.

Samwu-affiliated members have been on an unprotected strike since last month over salary increases.

Weeks have gone by since Samwu embarked on an unprotected strike.

Some services were restored after the city successfully interdicted the strike, but refuse collection services remain stagnant.

Rubbish is piling up in people’s homes.

The resident has resorted to disposing of it across the road from his home: “It’s been over two weeks now; it’s unhygienic. It’s not the most ideal situation, but we don’t have a choice.”

Dumping sites in all regions are also no-go zones. Now rubbish is being left at entrances and sidewalks by both residents and businesses.

The City of Tshwane says law enforcement agencies have been dispatched to escort service providers.

This follows alleged intimidation by the striking workers.

The MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management, Ziyanda Zwane, says there’s an interim plan in place.

“In the interim, refuse collection will be scheduled as per the waste collection schedule starting on the 7th of August. Should your waste not be collected, please keep your waste containers outside as the catered plan extends to the vending,” says Zwane.

But he can’t say when services will resume.

“We urge residents to refrain from illegal dumping of waste during this period as it is detrimental to the environment and wellbeing of the community. It’s difficult to confirm at this stage when normal services will be restored.”

The city maintains that its workers are back and will continue to render services despite acts of violence and intimidation. It has since dismissed 93 workers for participating in the unprotected strike.

Samwu has not been available for comment.

City of Tshwane workers return amid strike action over pay demands, Cilliers Brink weighs in: