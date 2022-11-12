KwaZulu-Natal bulk water supplier, Umgeni Water, says residents of Ilembe District Municipality on the north coast of the province should brace themselves for another water supply interruption this Saturday.

Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder says the repair of a pipe on the Lower-Thukela has necessitated the water interruption. It is expected to take 12 hours.

The pipe in question carries drinking water from the Lower Thukela Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Ilembe to a number of areas in the municipality.

Harichunder says, “What it means is that in the 12 hours, there are 15 areas within Ilembe that will not have water. These areas are Sikwazi, Lindeleni, all of the Stanger Business Districts and several residential areas, places like Glenhills, Shakaville, Groutville and others. Umgeni Water requires this shutdown in order to complete this work which is essential. The leak is quite large and poses a risk to the people closest to this pipeline.”

STATEMENT: Emergency shutdown of Lower Thukela bulk potable water pipeline for repairs. pic.twitter.com/kbpwhFYQv1 — Umgeni Water (@UmgeniWater) November 11, 2022

Last Saturday, repair work on the Lower Thukela Bulk Potable Water pipeline was conducted, also resulting in 12 hours of either low water supply or no water supply at all. This repair work was due to a leak that was detected on November 3 resulting in a shutdown and inability to supply water to the reservoirs of iLembe District Municipality.

Severe storms and lightning delayed Umgeni Water’s repair operations of the leak when it was first detected, but when the conditions were conducive two days later, the repairs were completed on the same day.