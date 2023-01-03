Retired Ikwekwezi FM sports presenter Aaron Shadow Mbonani has died at the age of 63.

Mbonani, who fans affectionately called Ganadlha, passed away on Monday night at Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo, following a short illness.

He was among the first group of presenters of Radio Ndebele which first launched in 1983, and is now Ikwekwezi FM, the only radio station broadcasting in isiNdebele. Mbonani retired in March 2021.

Tributes for the radio legend have been pouring in from the Ikwekwezi FM listeners, as details of final funeral arrangements are awaited from his family.